Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Miley Cyrus reminisces about magical house she once shared with Liam Hemsworth

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Miley Cyrus reminisces about magical house she once shared with Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus reminisces about magical house she once shared with Liam Hemsworth 

Miley Cyrus talked about the magical house she once lived in with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth before it burned to the grounds.

The Flowers hitmaker spoke of her memorable moments in the Malibu home while dishing on how it changed her life for good.

Sharing a video on TikTok as part of her celebration of her new track Used To Be Young, Miley reminisced about writing her first album Meet Miley Cyrus with producer Matthew Wilder.

"The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist, and so I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would've never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down," the singer said.

Miley added, "That house had so much magic to it. It ended up really changing my life."

The popstar shared the house with The Hunger Games star until it was burned down by California wildfires in November 2018.

Miley and Liam had plans to tie the knot on the property before the deadly fires, however, they ended up marry in singer’s Nashville home.

Speaking of her house before it was destroyed, Miley told Vanity Fair in 2019, "I'll never be happy that all those memories and pictures and things that I've loved are gone."

"But to have an experience like this — I find myself feeling more connected to being human again."

