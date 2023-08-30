Amazon Prime Video ready to drop huge stash of films, shows in September
As the double union strikes paralyzed Hollywood, Amazon Prime Video is set to release its broad September slate with highly-rated catalog titles to much-awaited originals.
Explaining the massive addition to its rooster, the move was pushed by the company's acquisition of MGM as scores of the films under the banner were included in the wave. Not to mention, two
Rocky movies, American Ninja, Back to School, Child's Play, and others included in over 300 films destined for the streaming service, per Comicbook.
Besides the hefty number of films, a new horde of original shows also excited the fans. The second season of the novel-based fantasy drama
The Wheel of Time will stream at the start of the month.
While the month's end brings streamer popular series
The Boys spinoff Gen V.
You can check the complete list of Prime Video September's titles below.
The Wheel of Time Season 2 September 5th One Shot: Overtime Elite September 7th Single Moms Club September 8th Sitting in Bars with Cake September 12th Inside Kelce September 15th A Million Miles Away Wilderness Written in the Stars September 19th A Thousand and One September 22th Cassandro Guy Ritchie's The Covenant September 26th The Fake Sheikh September 29th