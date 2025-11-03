Kristen Bell says infidelity isn't a dealbreaker in marriage to Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell shares her candid take on monogamy

Kristen Bell says she wouldn’t be overly concerned if her husband, Dax Shepard, were unfaithful.

The Nobody Wants This actress, 45, made the admisson in a new interview as she got candid with The Sun about her views on marriage.

“Kind of who cares, to be honest?” she said when asked about infidelity. “I also know we’re monkeys. We’re both attracted to other people. We’re married. We’re not dead. But I don’t know that everyone has the privilege of this much confidence in their relationship.”

Bell said her moral view is about avoiding harm, not following strict rules. “It’s using my own barometer of what is good and bad for me,” she said. “It’s also promoting happiness, reducing suffering.”

She also added that her philosophy extends beyond relationships. “If I want to have sex with someone and I’m in college and I’m consenting and he’s consenting and we don’t want to have a relationship and it turns out to be one time. No one suffers there.”

This isn’t the first time Bell and Shepard have spoken about monogamy in their 12 years of marriage. In a 2019 interview with Men’s Journal, Bell said, “I’m quite positive we are not meant to be monogamous. It’s difficult and requires a lot of attention, vulnerability, and openness.”

At the time, she also said Shepard was “very open” about his needs within their marriage. However, Shepard later clarified during a 2024 appearance on that the couple are “completely monogamous,” despite past tabloid rumours that they were swingers.

“The most exciting tabloid story was that we were Hollywood swingers,” he joked during The Drew Barrymore Show. “We got a lot of texts from friends saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?’ They were joking, of course. They know we’re not hosting swing parties.”

In the same interview, Shepard said his past open relationships caused “a lot of jealousy” when he first started dating Bell.

“There were a lot of things for her to be concerned about,” he said. “I had been in an open relationship for nine years. I was blacked out a big chunk of my life.”

The couple also shares daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10.