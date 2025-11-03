Pete Davidson 'overjoyed' to be a dad after tragic past loss: Source

Photo: Pete Davidson 'excited' to become father post personal loss: Report

Pete Davidson is overjoyed as he prepares to become a father for the first time.

According to Us Weekly, the comedian, 31, and model Elsie Hewitt, 29, are expecting their first child together, and the news has been especially emotional for Davidson, who lost his father in the September 11 attacks.

“Pete’s been very hands-on and couldn’t be more excited to be a dad,” a source told the outlet.

“Ever since he lost his dad, he has always dreamed of having his own family. This is his dream come true.”

“They’re having a winter baby and are so excited for this next chapter,” the insider added.

The couple, who live together, have been busy preparing for their little one.

“They’re in full prep mode,” the source said.

“They’ve been setting up the nursery, taking classes together and doing all the little things to get ready.”

The insider added that the pregnancy has brought them closer, “Pete just lights up talking about their baby on the way.”