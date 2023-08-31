 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Bangladesh set Sri Lanka 165-run target in Asia Cup 2023

By
Sports Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Bangladesh skipper (right) tosses coin ahead of match on August 31, 2023. — X/@BCBtigers
Bangladesh skipper (right) tosses coin ahead of match on August 31, 2023. — X/@BCBtigers

Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 after winning the toss and opting to bat against Sri Lanka in the second match of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy in the island nation on Thursday.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 164 in 42.4 overs with Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scoring with 89 runs in 122 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana bagged figures of 4-32 in 7.4 overs and was the pick of the bowlers. 

While Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions at the end of the day, they aren't in good shape, and injuries have led to the absence of key players in the match today.

Moreover, Sri Lanka have lost four of their last ten games against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a blow after Litton Das was ruled out on the eve of the tournament. However, with a diverse team of youth and experience and Pallekele conditions that are likely to suit Bangladesh spinners, the team have an upper hand.

Playing XI

Bangladesh: Mohammed Naim, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (capt.), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

More From Sports:

WATCH: Babar Azam says earning praise from Virat Kohli ‘matter of pride’

WATCH: Babar Azam says earning praise from Virat Kohli ‘matter of pride’
Rain likely to play spoilsport during Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup 2023

Rain likely to play spoilsport during Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup 2023
Asia Cup 2023: Likely playing XI of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match

Asia Cup 2023: Likely playing XI of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match
Here is why Pakistan's name is not written on Asia Cup 2023 jerseys

Here is why Pakistan's name is not written on Asia Cup 2023 jerseys
Chelsea fight back to beat Wimbledon 2-1, advance in League Cup

Chelsea fight back to beat Wimbledon 2-1, advance in League Cup
Here's what you need to know about Babar Azam's new car

Here's what you need to know about Babar Azam's new car
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan thrash Nepal to win opening match by 238 runs

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan thrash Nepal to win opening match by 238 runs
Pak vs Nepal: Babar Azam hits ton to break Hashim Amla's record in Asia Cup 2023

Pak vs Nepal: Babar Azam hits ton to break Hashim Amla's record in Asia Cup 2023
Shahid Afridi hopes Asia Cup to become 'true celebration of the sport'

Shahid Afridi hopes Asia Cup to become 'true celebration of the sport'
Asia Cup opening ceremony: Aima Baig, Nepalese singer set stage on fire

Asia Cup opening ceremony: Aima Baig, Nepalese singer set stage on fire
Pakistan take on Nepal in Asia Cup opener today

Pakistan take on Nepal in Asia Cup opener today
Fulham edge past Tottenham to reach League Cup third round

Fulham edge past Tottenham to reach League Cup third round