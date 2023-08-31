Simon Cowell on resuming work 3 days after mom’s death: ‘It was really difficult’

File Footage

Simon Cowell reflected on the “really difficult” period of his life when he had to return to work just three days after losing his mom Julie Cowell in 2015.



During his appearance on Mirror’s Men in Mind podcast, the music mogul dished on the “hardest” part of his life when he went through a traumatic period after mother’s death.

He discussed how the birth of his son Eric and his fiancée Lauren Silverman helped him during his lowest moment when he had to resume work while navigating his mom’s passing.

Cowell revealed he had to be back on the X Factor panel for the opening audition rounds just 24 hours after the tragic incident, however, fortunately the show got cancelled.

The reality TV judge got two more days to mourn, recalling the time, he said, “It was really difficult… I’m in pieces but then I’m on TV.”

“There were moments afterwards where it was really, really hard. And of all the times in my life, that was the hardest because it was just total finality. My mum and dad had gone and that was it.”

Cowell revealed his mother got to see his son Eric even though she was really sick at the time. He said his little bundle of joy was one of the reasons he was able to deal with his pain.

“Lauren was incredible,” he said, “and then Eric in his own way was my therapy because obviously having him, I had a completely different outlook on life.”

“The minute he arrived, my priorities changed just like that,” Cowell added.