Kate Hudson cherishes end-of-summer moments with daughter Rani Rose

Kate Hudson is embracing the waning days of summer alongside her young daughter. The 44-year-old actress shared a collection of photos on Instagram with her daughter, Rani Rose, on Wednesday, capturing the essence of the concluding summer days.

In one delightful image, Kate Hudson, known for her role in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," shared a cozy moment as she cuddled up to her smiling daughter for a selfie while enjoying the comfort of their bed.

Among the cherished images, there was a snapshot of Hudson's daughter holding an ice cream cone adorned with vibrant sprinkles. The sequence of precious photos continued, showcasing the 5-year-old Rani Rose seated in a living room, enjoying a meal of eggs and diced potatoes.

Reflecting on an earlier conversation in 2022 with PEOPLE, Kate Hudson, a recipient of the Golden Globe Award, disclosed her daughter's enthusiasm for lending a hand in the kitchen. Fondly expressing her culinary collaboration with her daughter, Hudson stated, "Rani loves food and I cook with her all the time. She's my little helper. She's very precise in everything she does."



The warmth and affection between mother and daughter were palpable in the subsequent photos, depicting the pair sharing embraces in a chair and Rani Rose clutching a plush stuffed animal while standing outside in the final snapshot.

Kate Hudson and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, joyfully welcomed Rani Rose into their lives on October 2, 2018. The name Rani Rose holds a sentimental significance as it pays homage to Danny's late father, Ron Fujikawa, who passed away in 2012. The Bride Wars star had previously shared on Instagram that naming her daughter after Danny's father was a heartfelt honor.