Friday, September 01, 2023
Madonna spotted cycling through NYC streets, defying health setback

Friday, September 01, 2023

Madonna is currently on her road to recovery following a serious health battle, and now she was spotted exercising in New York City and appeared to be in good health.

Madonna was seen riding a bicycle across the streets of NYC on Wednesday with a group of friends and her personal trainer.

According to TMZ, the pop sensation's cycling route took her through Central Park and onto the streets of Manhattan. In the pictures shared by the publication, the 65-year-old music icon appeared to be more lively and stronger than before.

In June, Madonna was rushed to the hospital and went through one of the scariest health battles of her life as she battled with a nearly fatal bacterial infection. 

She was hospitalized and treated for her illness, which also forced the songstress to postpone her Celebration tour.

It has been reported that the singer is currently eager to go back to her Celebration tour and is rehearsing every day for it.

Previously, it was said that Madonna was doing extreme rehearsals before returning to the tour to check her stamina on stage, as her team's first and foremost priority is to keep her healthy throughout the tour. 

