Ben Affleck, Matt Damon come forward to help Jimmy Kimmel amid writers’ strike

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon came forward to offer Jimmy Kimmel financial assistance by paying his staff’s salaries amid the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike.

During an appearance on Strike Force Five podcast, the TV host and comedian revealed how his longtime pals offered help at this moment.

Kimmel joined fellow hosts Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver on the new podcast to discuss the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

“Ben Affleck and the despicable Matt Damon contacted me and offered to pay our staff for two weeks,” Kimmel, whose show show has been temporarily cancelled since May due to strike, said.

“A week each, they wanted to pay out of their own pockets our staff,” he added before gushing over his friends, “They’re good people."

However, Kimmel said he declined their help as he believed it was not their responsibility to pay his staff members. “I did say no, but I felt that that was not their responsibility,” he shared.

“Could it be transferable?” Meyers jokingly said with Colbert chiming in, “Could you just say yes and then give your money to us?”

Previously, during a red-carpet even for his blockbuster hit film Oppenheimer in London, Damon told the Associated Press just before the actors' strike that it was "unbelievably important” for the union to safeguard the actors’ interests amid the strike.

"We got to protect the people who are kind of on the margins," he said. "26,000 bucks a year is what you have to make to get your health insurance, and there are a lot of people who residual payments are what carry them across that threshold.”

“If those residual payments dry up, so does their health care, and that’s absolutely unacceptable."