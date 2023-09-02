Prince Harry can ‘never make a comeback’ as ‘damage’s been done’

Prince Harry has just been warned against hoping for a comeback since the “damage has [already] been done.”

Anti-racism activist Imarn Ayton issued these claims and admissions about the possibility of a Hail Mary.

She bore it all in a candid chat with Good Morning Britain.

According to Ms Ayton, no matter the efforts of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in this rebrand, “the damage has already been done.”

She also went as far as to offer her own thoughts about what she feels the Sussex brand to be and admitted that it seems associated with “insincerity, betrayal and culture wars.”

She also prefaced the conversation with Prince Harry’s attempts in Heart of Invictus and said, “It reminds me of why I used to like him in the first place - it was very inspirational. But in terms of the rebrand, I don't actually think it's going to work.”

Journalist Tiwa Adebayo on the other hand refuted these claims as the couple seem to have done nothing wrong.

She was quoted saying , “Look how respected they are by their peers – just this week Meghan's mum was pictured with Kim Kardashian.”

The only and “biggest issue is the fact they've done this weird transition from full-blown celebrity to full-blown royalty.”

“And so as much as this documentary is helpful it doesn't negate the fact that the damage has been done. There will forever be a cohort within the UK and abroad that will associate this couple with insincerity, betrayal and fuelling the culture wars.”