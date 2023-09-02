Dua Lipa dazzles in Ibiza on stylish family vacation with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa radiated her usual charm as she relaxed by the pool during her sun-soaked family getaway to Ibiza.

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of stunning snapshots from her vacation, where she was joined by her parents and her boyfriend, Romain Gavras.

In one captivating photograph, Dua showcased her impeccable physique as she reclined by the pool in an elegant gold two-piece swimsuit. While dipping her toes into the water to cool off, she held a book in one hand, hinting that she was delving into an unreleased work from a friend.

"Love when my friends send me their unreleased books to read," she shared on her Stories, along with another photo of her beaming in her bikini.

Dua also exhibited her fashion sense in a pair of faded blue jeans and an oversized black sweater, which she playfully pulled up to reveal her toned abdomen and red bikini top.

In another snapshot, the talented artist effortlessly exuded style in a fitted red mini dress adorned with floral patterns. She completed her chic look with an assortment of gold necklaces and a patterned bandana that concealed her dark locks.

Celebrating her 28th birthday in Ibiza, Dua showcased her natural beauty in an outdoor photo, seemingly makeup-free, under the glistening sun.

Accompanying her collection of vacation pictures, Dua simply captioned them with "endless summer."