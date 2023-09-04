Eminem about to hit a new milestone

Eminem has amassed millions of followers on Instagram since he joined the app a few years ago.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper is about to hit 40 million followers on the photo and video-sharing application.

The Detroit native is reaching a new milestone by following back not a single person on the app.

The rapper is currently under immense pressure to release a new album.

He released "Music to Be Murdered By", his eleventh studio album in January 2020 through Shady Records.

Just like Eminem's previous studio album Kamikaze (2018), the album was released with no prior announcement.



A deluxe version of the album was also released by the rapper with the title of "Music To Be Murdered by: Side B" on December 18 2020.