Joseph Quinn’s career soars post 'Stranger Things’ with rave reviews for ‘Hoard’





Joseph Quinn, known for his role in Stranger Things, may have moved on from the show, but his career is on an upward trajectory, as evidenced by the early reviews for his upcoming film Hoard.

The actor, who portrayed Eddie Munson, takes the lead in this drama written and directed by Luna Carmoon, which was presented at the Venice International Film Festival.

Carmoon's debut feature has garnered an impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While it's still early to predict whether this rating will remain as high, it certainly serves as a promising start.

Set in London in 1984, the film revolves around 7-year-old Maria (Lily Beau-Leach) and her mother, who create their own unique world by sifting through trash and collecting shiny discarded items.

However, after a significant event, we fast forward a decade to find Maria (now portrayed by Saura Lightfoot Leon) living with her foster mother. The arrival of an older stranger, Michael (played by Quinn), disrupts their stability and brings forth past trauma and enchantment.

The movie also features Hayley Squires, Deba Hekmat, and Cathy Tyson. Having premiered at Venice, it currently lacks a wider release date.

Hoard will hit theaters on September 2, 2023.