Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Sports Desk

World Cup 2023: Pak vs India tickets being sold for over INR5.7 million

The 2023 ODI World Cup trophy in front of the Taj Mahal. — ICC/File
As the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 draws closer, the ticket sale window for the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan witnessed increased interest from fans worldwide.

On both August 29 and September 3, the primary ticket sales outlets were completely sold out within only one hour.

However, what really has social media users raging is that the secondary market for ticket sales has witnessed a significant uptick in prices.

A South Premium West Bay ticket, for instance, is currently listed at an astonishing INR1950,000 on an online sports ticket platform, according to Indian media reports.

The remaining two tickets for the upper tier that allow an unobstructed view are being sold for an astonishing INR5,700,000 each.

Screengrab from viagogo. — NDTV/File
These exorbitant prices have everyone shocked and social media users are taking these sellers to task.

Twitter reacts

"What is happening? World Cup tickets for India vs. Pakistan range from 65,000 to 4.5 lakh [450,000] "per ticket" on the website! Daylight robbery from these corporations!"

This sum translates to a whopping roughly PKR250,000 to PKR1,660,000.

Another user commented: "Tickets are available for the #INDvPAK World Cup match. Look at the prices."

"Bhai watch this 4.7lac [470,000] …yesterday i saw a ticket of 15lac [1,500,000] and now it’s either sold out or else removed from the app."

Yet another wrote: "How the hell does this website have World Cup tickets or is it a SCAM? Tickets being sold for as expensive as Rs 119,000. please look into this @BCCI before many innocent fans fall for it.

However, the India-Pakistan match isn't the only one for which prices are rocketing. Tickets for other matches are also being sold for hundreds of thousands, NDTV reported.

According to the outlet, tickets for the India vs Australia match start at a staggering INR31,000 and can soar to well over INR900,000.

Meanwhile, tickets for the India vs England match can reach prices as high as INR230,000.

