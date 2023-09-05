 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton raise eyebrows with error of judgement

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday celebrated the International Day of Charity which is observed annually on September 5th. 

It was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012. The prime purpose of the International Day of Charity is to raise awareness and provide a common platform for charity related activities all over the world for individuals, charitable, philanthropic and volunteer organizations for their own purposes on the local, national, regional and international level.

But Britain's future king and his wife Kate Middleton, raised eyebrows with their social media post to mark the day.

The couple, who has recently received criticism for being obsessed with self-promotion, once again chose to make the day about themselves.

The royal couple's Instagram account, The Prince and Princess of Wales, carried a collage of pictures featuring the pair. The pictures used in the collage were taken at various events aimed at promoting their charities: "Earthshot Prize, Homewards Early Childhood and United For Wildlife." 

While it's not known whether the couple themselves chose the pictures for their social media,  it seems obvious that their PR team didn't give much thought about the reaction it could elicit from the pair's critics.

The pictures shared on the  International Day of Charity seemed to create an impression that Kate and William chose to celebrate themselves instead of the day being observed across the world.

