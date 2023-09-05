‘Chicken Run 2’ trailer: Bella Ramsey, Thandiwe Newton fight the 'nugget' threat

file footage

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the sequel to the beloved 2000 stop-motion animated comedy, Chicken Run. This upcoming installment, titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, is scheduled for release in December.

Thandiwe Newton takes over the role of Ginger from Julia Sawalha, known for Absolutely Fabulous, while Zachary Levi steps into the shoes of Mel Gibson, who voiced Rocky in the original film.

Returning to the cast is Miranda Richardson (Good Omens) as the arch-villain Mrs. Tweedy. Joining the ensemble is comedian Peter Serafinowicz, making his Chicken Run debut as the bumbling businessman Reginald Smith.

The film also features a talented ensemble cast including Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, and Nick Mohammed.

The film continues the story of Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) as she establishes a peaceful sanctuary far removed from the human world, following her escape from the malevolent Tweedy farm.

With the arrival of Molly (Bella Ramsey), it appears that Ginger and Rocky (Zachary Levi) are on the path to their "happily ever after." However, unbeknownst to them, the world of chickens faces a new and ominous threat.

The newly released trailer provides a glimpse of the challenges that Ginger and Rocky will confront as they strive to dismantle Mrs. Tweedy's malevolent operation.

“They say a movie is only as good as its villain and Ginger’s nemesis, Mrs Tweedy is one of the all-time greats,” said director Sam Fell. “Now she’s out to take industrial-scale revenge on all chicken-kind with the Dawn of the Nugget."

"Miranda has a unique understanding of drama and comedy, making you laugh while scaring the pants off you in the exact same moment. Also rounding out our fantastic cast is Peter Serafinowicz playing Reginald Smith, a slightly bemused businessman visiting Mrs Tweedy’s giant nugget factory.”