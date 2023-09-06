 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Meghan Markle 'uses people' and 'drops' them like 'predator': Ex-royal staff

Meghan Markle has seemingly been accused to using people as per her motives.

The Duchess of Sussex is titled a ‘predator’ for mingling with Hollywood bigwigs to support her popularity.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell tells GB News: “People are beginning to feel they are being used by Meghan. Meghan is a predator. She will use people and drop them when she’s finished with them. She sucks them dry, and then, they’ll be gone.”

Speaking about Meghan’s feud with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham over recent estrangement, Mr Burrell adds: “The Beckhams don’t need Harry and Meghan. They’re A-list celebrities in their field. Isn’t it sad? The Beckhams were there at the wedding, as were the Obamas and the Clooneys.”

He continues: “However, where are they now? They’re beginning to see who Harry and Meghan are. They don’t want to be in the same sphere as them.”

