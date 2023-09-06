Kate Middleton 'not afraid' to play with fire if Meghan Markle 'pushes more'

Kate Middleton is adamant on fighting for her family, even if it has to be against Meghan Markle.

As per sources, the Princess of Wales is "not afraid to fight fire with fire, having already broken the golden royal rule of 'Never complain, never explain.'"

Kate is upset over Meghan's attacks on the Royal Family in the media and does not want to back down in a bid to save her children.

A source tells Closer Magazine: "Kate won't hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself. She's shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far and this latest revelation is seen as a clear message for Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward.



Meanwhile, a insider tells GB News: "Kate will not back down from standing up for the royals and herself. When it comes to safeguarding her family and the Royal Family's broader interests, she is fiercely protective. If that means fighting fire with fire at times, she's more than eager to do so - even if it means alienating some individuals."