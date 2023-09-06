 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'not afraid' to play with fire if Meghan Markle 'pushes more'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Kate Middleton not afraid to play with fire if Meghan Markle pushes more

Kate Middleton is adamant on fighting for her family, even if it has to be against Meghan Markle.

As per sources, the Princess of Wales is "not afraid to fight fire with fire, having already broken the golden royal rule of 'Never complain, never explain.'"

Kate is upset over Meghan's attacks on the Royal Family in the media and does not want to back down in a bid to save her children.

A source tells Closer Magazine: "Kate won't hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself. She's shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far and this latest revelation is seen as a clear message for Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward.

Meanwhile, a insider tells GB News: "Kate will not back down from standing up for the royals and herself. When it comes to safeguarding her family and the Royal Family's broader interests, she is fiercely protective. If that means fighting fire with fire at times, she's more than eager to do so - even if it means alienating some individuals."

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas 'playboy' traits trigger divorce with Sophie Turner? video

Joe Jonas 'playboy' traits trigger divorce with Sophie Turner?
Prince Harry will never ‘forgive’ King Charles for ‘hate filled’ decision

Prince Harry will never ‘forgive’ King Charles for ‘hate filled’ decision
Joe Jonas officially files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas officially files for divorce from Sophie Turner
Prince Harry’s becoming a ‘threat’ to King Charles

Prince Harry’s becoming a ‘threat’ to King Charles
Adele defies dress code in all black elegance at Beyonce's birthday concert video

Adele defies dress code in all black elegance at Beyonce's birthday concert
Meghan Markle’s living a ‘very strange year’: ‘At the bottom of Camilla’s Holiday list’ video

Meghan Markle’s living a ‘very strange year’: ‘At the bottom of Camilla’s Holiday list’
Meghan Markle 'uses people' and 'drops' them like 'predator': Ex-royal staff video

Meghan Markle 'uses people' and 'drops' them like 'predator': Ex-royal staff
'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 28th anniversary of iconic track 'We've Got It Goin' On'

'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 28th anniversary of iconic track 'We've Got It Goin' On'

Samantha Markle claims Meghan 'Princess Pushy' title was invention of 'British media' video

Samantha Markle claims Meghan 'Princess Pushy' title was invention of 'British media'
Jimmy Fallon to interview 'The Rolling Stones'

Jimmy Fallon to interview 'The Rolling Stones'

Meghan Markle joins Hollywood stars to attend Beyoncé birthday gig video

Meghan Markle joins Hollywood stars to attend Beyoncé birthday gig
Keke Palmer enjoys Beyoncé’s show with beau Darius Jackson after he publicly shamed her

Keke Palmer enjoys Beyoncé’s show with beau Darius Jackson after he publicly shamed her