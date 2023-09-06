Pak vs Ban: Naseem Shah suffers shoulder injury

Pakistan's star pacer Naseem Shah. — Twitter/@SharyOfficial

LAHORE: Pakistan's star pacer Naseem Shah suffered a shoulder injury on Wednesday when he slipped while fielding near the boundary during the match against Bangladesh.

The bowler had to leave the ground and undergo an initial assessment by the team’s medical panel in the dressing room.

However, the young pacer recovered from the injury soon and returned to the ground after six overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against the hosts in the first Super 4 match being played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan entered the Super 4 phase, having the top spot in the points table in Group A with three points and a net run rate of 4.76, while their opponents today were placed second in Group B with two points.

Both sides walked into the field with one change in their teams, as bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf replaced Mohammad Nawaz in the home side's playing XI, while Najamul Hasan Shantu was dropped from Bangladesh squad for today.



The Green Shirts — led by captain Babar Azam — are playing their third game of the tournament and second to take place in Pakistan.



The opening match of the tournament between Pakistan and Nepal had been played in Multan, while the Pakistan-India blockbuster face-off, obstructed by rain, was played in Sri Lanka's Palekelle.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.