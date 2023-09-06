 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs Ban: Naseem Shah suffers shoulder injury

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Pakistans star pacer Naseem Shah. — Twitter/@SharyOfficial
Pakistan's star pacer Naseem Shah. — Twitter/@SharyOfficial

LAHORE: Pakistan's star pacer Naseem Shah suffered a shoulder injury on Wednesday when he slipped while fielding near the boundary during the match against Bangladesh. 

The bowler had to leave the ground and undergo an initial assessment by the team’s medical panel in the dressing room.

However, the young pacer recovered from the injury soon and returned to the ground after six overs. 

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against the hosts in the first Super 4 match being played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. 

Pakistan entered the Super 4 phase, having the top spot in the points table in Group A with three points and a net run rate of 4.76, while their opponents today were placed second in Group B with two points.

Both sides walked into the field with one change in their teams, as bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf replaced Mohammad Nawaz in the home side's playing XI, while Najamul Hasan Shantu was dropped from Bangladesh squad for today.

The Green Shirts — led by captain Babar Azam — are playing their third game of the tournament and second to take place in Pakistan.

The opening match of the tournament between Pakistan and Nepal had been played in Multan, while the Pakistan-India blockbuster face-off, obstructed by rain, was played in Sri Lanka's Palekelle.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

More From Sports:

ICC ODI rankings: Shaheen, Naseem, Haris move up after India, Nepal matches

ICC ODI rankings: Shaheen, Naseem, Haris move up after India, Nepal matches
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh decide to bat first after winning toss

Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh decide to bat first after winning toss
Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round starts today with Pak vs Ban clash

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round starts today with Pak vs Ban clash
Asia Cup 2023 shifted to Sri Lanka due to Pakistan's economic, security situation: Jay Shah

Asia Cup 2023 shifted to Sri Lanka due to Pakistan's economic, security situation: Jay Shah
Coco Gauff beats Serena Williams' 20-year record as first US teen to enter US Open semi-finals

Coco Gauff beats Serena Williams' 20-year record as first US teen to enter US Open semi-finals
Novak Djokovic advances to US Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic advances to US Open semifinals
Tim Seifert leads New Zealand to T20I win, England series ends 2-2

Tim Seifert leads New Zealand to T20I win, England series ends 2-2
Panama footballer Gilberto Hernandez killed in Colon attack

Panama footballer Gilberto Hernandez killed in Colon attack
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 Super 4

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 Super 4
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan make one change in squad for Super 4 match

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan make one change in squad for Super 4 match
Jorge Vilda: Spanish football coach fired for Rubiales support amid Hermoso kiss scandal

Jorge Vilda: Spanish football coach fired for Rubiales support amid Hermoso kiss scandal
Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka conditions 'not easy' for fast bowlers, says Naseem Shah

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka conditions 'not easy' for fast bowlers, says Naseem Shah