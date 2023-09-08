Kourtney Kardashian taking rest with Travis Barker by her side after fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian is back home and is taking rest with her husband Travis Barker by her side after pregnancy scare.



Speaking of the reality TV star’s fetal surgery, an insider told People Magazine that Kourtney was very “scared” after she learnt her baby needed surgery.

The Poosh founder, who is mother to three kids with her former partner Scott Disick, has previously been vocal about how much she wants a baby with the Blink 102 drummer.

Kourtney "was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery,” the insider said, adding, "She didn’t want to talk about what was going on.”

However, the source said the she “is doing okay now," before sharing that Kourtney “is still resting at home with Travis.”

Speaking of her pregnancy scare, Kourtney took to Instagram to thank the “incredible doctors” who saved her yet-unborn child’s life.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she penned in an emotional post.

Finally revealing what the "family emergency" was about when the Barker had to postpone his shows, she thanked him and her mother Kris Jenner for being by her side in such a difficult time.

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she wrote.



Kourtney continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

"I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

"Praise be to God,” she added before concluding, “Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”