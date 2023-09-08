Prince Harry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her first death anniversary

 
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has paid a touching tribute to his grandmother late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary.

In his speech at WellChild Awards, Prince Harry says, “I know, exactly one year on, [my grandmother] is looking down on all of us tonight—happy we are together—continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

The Duke of Sussex is in the UK for a charity event.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," Harry told the charity event.

"She would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that´s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we´re together."

