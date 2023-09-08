 
Friday, September 08, 2023
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is pregnant?

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has sparked an online debate about whether she is pregnant, after a shocking change in her fashion choices.

For those unversed, it all occurred while Kanye and Bianca were exploring Florance Italy, after being bashed for inappropriate attire.

For this outing Bianca wore a skin tight outfit, it featured a pair of stockings as well as a chest cover that seemed to be tied, in knots, around the back, seemingly made with a pair of tights.

What caught the most amount of attention, however, was Bianca’s accessory of choice.

This is due to the fact that she paired her outfit with a purple throw pillow, and it strategically covered her stomach.

This action promoted a slew of social media reactions and even caused fans to wonder whether Bianca has ended up pregnant during her time in Italy.

One commentor wondered the reaction Kim Kardashian would have if Bianca Censori wound up pregnant.

This promoted a massive debate and caused fans to wonder, "Oh she would be livid! I don’t know if Ye wants more kids. But she would be incredibly livid. I think Bianca wants kids.”

For those unversed, Kanye once admitted in a past interview that his ‘perfect’ number is seven children.

This occurred back in 2019 when she said, “I want seven kids” because he didn't like "going out at nighttime," but instead favors “being at home with my family at night as much as possible.”

In regards to his nighttime routine, before splitting from Kim Kardashian, he said, “We’ll eat dinner and we’ll play with the kids and then we’ll put the kids to bed and then we go to bed.”

