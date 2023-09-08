Cher takes on Mariah Carey's holiday throne with upcoming Christmas album

Cher has released the artwork for her highly anticipated Christmas album

Cher has officially announced her debut Christmas album, delighting her 3.9 million followers by unveiling the album's artwork on Thursday. She asked her excited fans: “Are you spending Christmas with me?”

The response from her followers was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing excitement and some even expressing relief at having an alternative to the omnipresent Mariah Carey this December.

In response to the news, one fan tweeted, “Sorry Mariah, I'm with Cher this Christmas.”

Another fan wrote, "Mariah better watch out!! Cher is gonna take over Christmas!!"

A third happy fan wrote, "Take a seat Mariah ! @cher is coming for CHRISTMAS!!!!"

Mariah, often hailed as the “Queen of Christmas” due to her timeless hit All I Want for Christmas Is You, which she released in 1994, has remained a beloved and essential part of the holiday season for many years.

Cher's new album - which she has been cryptically teasing on her Twitter account - is said to include rare duets.

“I really am proud of this. It's a Cher Christmas album. It's not your mother's Christmas album,” she said on Good Morning Britain this week.

“I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it!” she added.

“I've never had duets! I've never had people on any of my records! This was a last-minute thing… but they’re special. All of them.”

It's worth noting that Cher is not the only pop diva to venture into the holiday music genre. Over the years, artists like Kylie Minogue, Sia, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and even Justin Bieber have released festive-themed albums or songs.

Notably, Whitney Houston also released One Wish: The Holiday Album in 2003, which became her sixth studio album and a cherished holiday classic.