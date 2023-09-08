 
Friday, September 08, 2023
Watch Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell in ‘Godzilla’ spin-off ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ trailer

Friday, September 08, 2023

file footage 


Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell are both taking on the same character in their upcoming Apple TV+ series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The streaming service unveiled the first teaser trailer for their highly anticipated sci-fi drama, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, on Friday. This series expands on the Godzilla universe, which was most recently explored in the 2021 film Godzilla vs. Kong and the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The trailer for this 10-episode miniseries, based on Legendary Television's MonsterVerse, offers a glimpse of an archival video featuring a character portrayed by John Goodman.

Subsequently, the character Lee Shaw, played by Kurt Russell (age 72), is seen providing an explanation of the history of Monarch, the secretive organization that has played a role in recent Godzilla and King Kong movies, to his children.

Additionally, the series uses flashbacks to depict a younger version of Lee, portrayed by Wyatt Russell (age 37). It also delves into the origins of the Monarch organization and its connections with iconic monsters like Godzilla, Rodan, and other Titans. While King Kong isn't featured, the trailer provides glimpses of Godzilla, Rodan, and other titans throughout the series.

According to the synopsis, the new series "tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch," sometime after the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

"Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows," the synopsis continues.

It adds, "The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

