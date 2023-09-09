Zach Bryan's arrest video exposes fiery exchange with highway patrol

Zach Bryan was recently arrested by cops after a heated row between the star and the men in uniform on Oklahoma Highway on Thursday night.

The dashcam video of Bryan's arrest suggests that the singer's guard was pulled over by the Highway Patrol for over speeding, and in response when Bryan jumps out of his car, the officer warns him to get back in or he'll have to go to jail.

Seeing Bryan's refusal to follow instructions, he was immediately put in handcuffs and placed on the front seat of the cop's vehicle.

According to TMZ, the American singer-songwriter then became furious and started letting it be known to the officer that he has friends everywhere and knows almost every officer in Oklahoma.

In the dashcam video, he can be seen yelling, "F***king cops are out of hands, truly."

Bryan was taken to Craig County Jail on Thursday and was released the same night.

Later, the singer took to Twitter and posted an apology statement and re-shared it on Instagram that read, "Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me, and I was out of line in the things I said."

The statement continued, "I support law enforcement as much as anyone can; I was just frustrated at the moment; it was unlike me, and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around."



Zach concluded by saying, "Prayers, we can all move on from this, and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys, and I am truly sorry to the officers."

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Brian posted a lengthy video and apologised to the officers again for his behaviour.