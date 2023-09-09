 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Zach Bryan's arrest video exposes fiery exchange with highway patrol

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Zach Bryans arrest video exposes fiery exchange with highway patrol
Zach Bryan's arrest video exposes fiery exchange with highway patrol 

Zach Bryan was recently arrested by cops after a heated row between the star and the men in uniform on Oklahoma Highway on Thursday night.

The dashcam video of Bryan's arrest suggests that the singer's guard was pulled over by the Highway Patrol for over speeding, and in response when Bryan jumps out of his car, the officer warns him to get back in or he'll have to go to jail.

Seeing Bryan's refusal to follow instructions, he was immediately put in handcuffs and placed on the front seat of the cop's vehicle.

According to TMZ, the American singer-songwriter then became furious and started letting it be known to the officer that he has friends everywhere and knows almost every officer in Oklahoma.

In the dashcam video, he can be seen yelling, "F***king cops are out of hands, truly."

Bryan was taken to Craig County Jail on Thursday and was released the same night. 

Later, the singer took to Twitter and posted an apology statement and re-shared it on Instagram that read, "Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me, and I was out of line in the things I said."

The statement continued, "I support law enforcement as much as anyone can; I was just frustrated at the moment; it was unlike me, and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around."

Zach concluded by saying, "Prayers, we can all move on from this, and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys, and I am truly sorry to the officers."

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Brian posted a lengthy video and apologised to the officers again for his behaviour. 

More From Entertainment:

Paul Reubens' official cause of death revealed

Paul Reubens' official cause of death revealed
Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumours with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumours with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr
Katie Price, Carl Woods lock horns on TikTok live, fans left stunned video

Katie Price, Carl Woods lock horns on TikTok live, fans left stunned
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis sent letters to judge in support of Danny Masterson video

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis sent letters to judge in support of Danny Masterson

Joey King and Steven Piet's fairytale wedding 'PICTURES' unveiled

Joey King and Steven Piet's fairytale wedding 'PICTURES' unveiled
Ed Sheeran to perform entire new album 'Autumn Variations' at Royal Albert Hall shows

Ed Sheeran to perform entire new album 'Autumn Variations' at Royal Albert Hall shows
Prince Harry’s ‘whingeing’ is finally coming to an end

Prince Harry’s ‘whingeing’ is finally coming to an end
'Backstreet Boys' marks milestone TRL appearance anniversary

'Backstreet Boys' marks milestone TRL appearance anniversary
Jonnie Irwin shares home renovation update amidst cancer battle video

Jonnie Irwin shares home renovation update amidst cancer battle
Sharon Osbourne labels Ashton Kutcher as 'rudest celebrity'

Sharon Osbourne labels Ashton Kutcher as 'rudest celebrity'

Meghan Markle’s serving up a ‘decidedly peppy and upbeat’ face

Meghan Markle’s serving up a ‘decidedly peppy and upbeat’ face
Meghan Markle’s financial future rests on the masses and ‘what she sells’

Meghan Markle’s financial future rests on the masses and ‘what she sells’