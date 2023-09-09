Reese Witherspoon opens up about the power of 'editing' friendships in her life

Reese Witherspoon says everybody over 40 knows to pick their friends carefully

Reese Witherspoon has opened up about her approach to friendships amid her hectic schedule.

During a conference in Boston on Friday, the 47-year-old Legally Blonde actress shared insights into how she manages her close relationships.

"Editing. Edit your friendships," Witherspoon advised as she spoke to Zinhle Essamuah, the NBC News Daily anchor, at HubSpot's annual INBOUND event.

“Everybody out there over 40 knows. If you aren’t adding to my life, get the heck outta my life. My grandma used to say people are radiators or drains. Stick with radiators,” The Morning Show actress added.

Opening up on dealing with rejection, the actress said that she has dealt with it since she was very young.

“Rejection was such an early piece of my life that I learned a long time ago that other people's opinions of me are none of my business. Other people's opinions of you, and everyone's gonna have an opinion, doesn't matter,” she continued.

“I really don't care what anybody thinks. I'm gonna do my work anyway. I'm gonna date whoever I want, go hang out with a friend nobody likes. When you release that feeling of other people's opinions crushing you or holding you down, you're free. You’re totally free,” she said.

The Oscar winner finalized her divorce with Jim Toth in August, ending a marriage of 12 years. She shares a son, Tennessee, 10, with Toth, while she is also mom to two children she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.