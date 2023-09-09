 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B will perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

According to Billboard, in their debut appearance, the duo will perform their just-released single “Bongos”.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The track, their second collaboration, was released on Friday.

Their first pairing "WAP”  became the first female rap collaboration to enter the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1.

According to Billboard, this will be the first performance on the VMAs’ main show for both artists.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is set to “emcee” and perform at the show. Diddy is set to receive the Global Icon Award and perform. 

