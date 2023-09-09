 
Showbiz
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Plays at Karachi Theatre Festival draw rounds of applause on second day

Students of the Theatre Academy of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, pictured while presenting “Koi Tayyari Nahin! at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.
KARACHI: Pakistan Theatre Festival by is continuing in full swing in Karachi, as it draws huge rounds of applause for the two plays which were presented on the second day of the event on Saturday.

The month-long theatre festival is being presented by Arts Council of Pakistan along with Geo News.

The first one was an improvisation theatre “Koi Tayyari Nahin!", directed by Muneeb ur Rahman, and the second one was “Through The Waves” by US physical theatre group “Uplift”.

The highlight of the improvisation theatre was the absence of a pre-set script in the play, on the topics given by the audience. The impromptu performances by the students of the Theatre Academy of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, made the hall echo with the audiences' laughters.

A large number of fans were entertained by the show.

Meanwhile, the second play, "Through the Waves" beautifully presented the story of three women through music and acting without verbal dialogues.

The performance was highly appreciated by the fans.

American theatre group members said that it was a great experience to perform in front of Pakistani Theatre audience.

