Khloé Kardashian celebrates new 'Fabletics' collection with gigantic floral arrangement

Sunday, September 10, 2023
Fabletics has extended a warm welcome to Khloé Kardashian, celebrating her entry into their family with an extravagant floral display.

The 39-year-old Kardashian star took to her Instagram Story on Friday to showcase the impressive array of roses gifted to her by the fitness apparel brand.

Expressing her astonishment, Kardashian wrote beneath the floral arrangement, “Holy holy smokes! What!” She also expressed her gratitude to Don and Ginger Ressler, two of Fabletics' co-founders.

In a video clip, Kardashian couldn't contain her excitement, exclaiming, “Is this not to die?! Oh my gosh! This is from my new Fabletics family. Don and Ginger, you guys are so generous and this is so stunning!”

To highlight the various shades of pink and white blossoms, the founder of Good American zoomed in on the arrangement and declared, “I am just going to sleep right by these flowers because I can't handle how spectacular they are!”

Playfully, the mother of two also mentioned her 13-month-old son, saying, "Even Tatum loves them!" She was referring to her son Tatum and her daughter True, who is 5, both of whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

In addition to the magnificent bouquet, Ginger posted a photo on Instagram alongside Kardashian and other team members to commemorate their new partnership.

"We are so excited for this @khloekardashian collaboration to launch! The team has been working really hard to make this happen!" Ginger wrote in the caption.

Kardashian responded to the post with enthusiasm, saying, “Go team!!! Truly you guys have the BEST team ever!!!! Im beyond honored to be apart of such an incredible community.”

Kardashian's line of activewear, named "The Khloé Edit," was released earlier this week and features stylish desert-inspired colors, including coral orange, sky blue, army green, and more. She models these items on the Fabletics website.

