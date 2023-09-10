Lizzo to get BMAC award for 'giving space to black women'

Lizzo is all set to get honored at the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) Gala, 2023.

The rap singer will be presented with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award.

In a statement, BMAC co-founder said, “The Black Music Action Coalition is proud to honor Lizzo at this year’s Gala, as she joins a group of trailblazers who has made an immense impact within the music industry and beyond.”

BMAC says they applaud the dedication of personalities being honored “who pushed boundaries, amplified voices and created space for black women.”

The About Damn Time singer will be awarded for her outstanding “philanthropic work and commitment to social justice,” according to the press release.

The songwriter is known for supporting marginalised communities and substantial social justice.

Recently, Lizzo was slandered after her backup dancers filed a lawsuit, accusing her of sexual, religious, and racial harassment. The allegations did not stop BMAC from “recognising the good work she does,” wrote The Black Enterprise.

Alongside Lizzo, BMAC will also be honoring veteran music executive Sylvia Rhone. The Epic Rhodes CEO will be getting the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award as the the first woman to become CEO of a Fortune 500 record label.

Other honorees include Keke Palmer, Jermaine Dupri, and Jesse Collins.