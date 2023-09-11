 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get flak despite public apology

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get flak despite public apology
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get flak despite public apology

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's apology for Danny Masterson's letter seemingly was not enough for Christina Ricci as she took a veiled dig at the pair.

Taking to Instagram, the Wednesday star said, "So sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things. They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn't mean they didn't do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get flak despite public apology

"People we know as 'awesome guys' can be predators and abusers. It's tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims-women, children, men, boys – then we must be able to take this stance," the 43-year-old added.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get flak despite public apology

The California native continued, "Unfortunately I've known lots of 'awesome guys' who were lovely to me who have been proven to be abusers privately. I've also had personal experience with this. Believe victims. It's not easy to come forward. It's not easy to get a conviction," she wrote.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get flak despite public apology

The blistering attack comes after Ashton and Mila penned a letter to the judge vouching for their That '70s Show co-star Danny's character in the rape trial. Later, he was convicted of multiple rapes and sentenced to thirty years behind bars.

More From Entertainment:

Peter Andre, Katie Price's son, Junior, reveals release date for new single 'Only One'

Peter Andre, Katie Price's son, Junior, reveals release date for new single 'Only One'
Kylie Jenner's latest antics caught social media attention

Kylie Jenner's latest antics caught social media attention
King Charles III made 'brave move' against Queen after Diana accident video

King Charles III made 'brave move' against Queen after Diana accident
'Aquaman 2' marketing delay sparks fan theories about film's fate video

'Aquaman 2' marketing delay sparks fan theories about film's fate
Jennifer Aniston delights fans with summertime photo dump on Instagram video

Jennifer Aniston delights fans with summertime photo dump on Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump, declares pregnancy 'Empowering'

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump, declares pregnancy 'Empowering'
Kim Kardashian reminisces over ‘all the funny skits’ she did with James Corden

Kim Kardashian reminisces over ‘all the funny skits’ she did with James Corden

Meghan Markle’s ‘only accomplishment’ of Spotify bashed

Meghan Markle’s ‘only accomplishment’ of Spotify bashed
‘I'm just starting’: Maluma says he still needs to ‘conquer’ some countries

‘I'm just starting’: Maluma says he still needs to ‘conquer’ some countries

Justin Simien’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ gets Disney+ release date

Justin Simien’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ gets Disney+ release date

Perrie Edwards and Myleene Klass serenade guests at Simon Jones' wedding

Perrie Edwards and Myleene Klass serenade guests at Simon Jones' wedding

Kanye West covers his face as he steps out in Florence amid indecent exposure controversy video

Kanye West covers his face as he steps out in Florence amid indecent exposure controversy