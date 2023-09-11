Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get flak despite public apology

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's apology for Danny Masterson's letter seemingly was not enough for Christina Ricci as she took a veiled dig at the pair.

Taking to Instagram, the Wednesday star said, "So sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things. They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn't mean they didn't do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime."

"People we know as 'awesome guys' can be predators and abusers. It's tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims-women, children, men, boys – then we must be able to take this stance," the 43-year-old added.

The California native continued, "Unfortunately I've known lots of 'awesome guys' who were lovely to me who have been proven to be abusers privately. I've also had personal experience with this. Believe victims. It's not easy to come forward. It's not easy to get a conviction," she wrote.

The blistering attack comes after Ashton and Mila penned a letter to the judge vouching for their That '70s Show co-star Danny's character in the rape trial. Later, he was convicted of multiple rapes and sentenced to thirty years behind bars.