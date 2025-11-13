Coldplay & Dua Lipa take big step for music

Dua Lipa, Coldplay expose 'ticket scam'

Dua Lipa and Coldplay are standing up for fans!

The global superstars are taking big step on an "extortionate" ticket sale market that has been exploiting fans for years.

Lipa and Coldplay, along with music icons like PJ Harvey, Mark Knopfler, and The Cure’s Robert Smith have reportedly signed the letter urging UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to cap inflated ticker resale prices.

The letter read, "For too long certain resale platforms have allowed touts to bulk buy and then resell tickets at inflated prices, forcing fans to either pay above the odds or miss out entirely. This erodes trust in the live events sector and undermines the efforts of artists and organisers to make shows accessible and affordable."

Adding, "Introducing a price cap will restore faith in the ticketing system, help democratise public access to the arts in line with the Government's agenda and make it easier for fans to spot illegal behaviour, such as ticketing fraud."

On the other hand, Dua Lipa and Colplay are also joined by many organizers signing the statement.