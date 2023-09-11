 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Prince Harry 'pinching himself' over success in leaving UK: Expert

Monday, September 11, 2023

Prince Harry pinching himself over success in leaving UK: Expert

Prince Harry must be proud of his achievement ahead of ringing his 40th birthday, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who left the UK alongside wife Meghan Markle in 2020, is elated that he has left the world behind, says BBC correspondent Jennie Bond.

She told OK!: "Birthdays can often be a time to take stock of your life.

“I think that if Harry does so, as he enters his fortieth year, he will probably be quite pleased with what he has achieved."

The royal expert said: "I imagine that he is still pinching himself to make certain that he really has left that world behind."

With Harry breaking free from the 'royal straijacket,' Ms Bond adds: "Remember that what he and Meghan really wanted was to be half in and half out of official royal life.

“But the late Queen vetoed that idea and the result is the seemingly unbridgeable rift we now see,” she noted.

