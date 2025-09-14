Margot Robbie gets honest about latest 'romantic' script

Margot Robbie gets candid about 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is the latest film in which Margot Robbie is set to star alongside Colin Farrell.



In an interview with Stellar Magazine, she opens up about the romantic movie, saying, “The script was exquisite and felt very original, magical and romantic, and I wanted to do a love story.”

To add a little chuckle to the interview, Margot jokingly adds, “I would obviously love to do a love story with Colin Farrell.”

A Big Beautiful Journey's logline reads, “The two play characters that meet by chance and relive major turning points of their lives, and when they discover a strange door in the woods that is a portal to their pasts, Margot and Colin’s characters witness their core memories together.”

It is worth noting that the Suicide Squad star’s new movie comes after her brief break from acting after having a baby with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

Describing motherhood, Margot said in an earlier interview with ET, “It's like, [when] you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don't need to because they get it, and if they don't, it's probably just really boring to hear. So, it's kind of like, It's the best, you know?”



A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will hit cinemas on Sept 19.