Jennifer Aniston could have turned down Jim Curtis for THIS reason

Photo: Shocking reason Jennifer Aniston did not turn down Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly obsessed with her fury friends.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the acting sensation loves her dogs so much that she would have left her new beau, Jim Curtis, if he did not share her interests.

Shedding more lights on her penchant for dogs, a source told the outlet, "Jen's dogs are truly a part of her family."

They went on to add, "She's built them their own doggy palace at her house, and they are always allowed on the bed and the couch."

"If Jim was against that, Jen would not stick with him – no way, " the spy confided before resigning from the chat.

This report comes as a confirmation to the former findings of Star Magazine which claimed that the pair is looking into adopting a rescue pup together.

“Rescue dogs are one of Jen’s biggest passions,” an insider shared, noting that Aniston already dotes on her beloved pets Clyde, Lord Chesterfield and Sophie.

For those unversed, Curtis, is also a proud dog dad to senior pup Odie.

“He and Jen have already started looking at pictures of rescues online. It’s in the works,” the insider added.

They concluded, “They’re playing house and having fun with it but they’re also really committed to making a difference together. It’s very sweet.”