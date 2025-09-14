Travis Kelce's friend doubts he'd be invited to Taylor Swift wedding

Comedian Andrew Santino says he won't be invited to wedding despite close friendship with Travis Kelce

One of Travis Kelce’s closest comedian friends, Andrew Santino, doesn’t think he'll be invited to the highly-awaited wedding.

The Happy Gilmore 2 actor expressed his doubt while appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast Friday, jokingly blaming Taylor Swift’s control over the guest list.

“I doubt it,” he admitted when asked if he’d attend. “I mean, I highly doubt it, dude.”

“You know she’s [Swift] controlling that guest list,” he said. “I’m not on that list… Dude, Trav is my boy. I love him to death.”

The comedian, 41, also revealed Kelce hinted at the engagement long before the public announcement. “Him and I spoke when I had last saw him and he said he wanted to do it when we had golfed together in April or May and he said he was doing it,” Santino shared. “But he didn’t say when. I don’t pry.”

While Santino doesn’t expect to be included in the nuptials — which a source previously told Page Six will likely take place next summer in Rhode Island — he’s confident Kelce’s longtime pals will be on hand.

“He’s got a lot of dogs from Ohio that he’s loyal to the foil on that will be there for sure,” Santino said. “They grew up with him and everything. I’m an adult friend. Adult friends are different. We met later in life, and I’m sure when they’re going down the list, she’ll get to Santino and be like, ‘Oh no dude.’”

Swift, 35, and Kelce, also 35, announced their engagement on August 26, sharing a series of rose-filled proposal photos and joking in their caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”