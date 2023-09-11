Kanye West attacked for being an ‘unfit father’ to North West

Kanye West is currently standing accused of being an unfit father, after his antics in an Italian boat went public.



Accusations of this nature have been issued by commentator Maureen Callahan.

She shed light into everything during one of her pieces for Daily Mail.

In this piece she shed light into the double standards that exist for Kim Kardashian vs her ex-husband Kanye West.

Ms Callahan even posed the question, “If this were Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, she’d be called an unfit mother, a national embarrassment,” as well as derogatory comments.

During the course of her piece she also drew comparisons between other “Kanye’s closest female analogue” Britney Spears.

As she’s been seen with an NBA star in a Vegas lobby, after getting divorced and ‘losing her sons’.

“Her mental illness is still something the culture scorns. Kanye’s is something the culture finds mesmerizing,” Ms Callahan clapped back saying.

“The outrage feels muted,” she also added before referencing his anti-sementic tweets, that left him with billions in losses but ‘with endurance’.

But “There is one sin he has yet to suffer for, though, and that is his misogyny. Is it enough to bring him to his knees?” she also asked before singing off.