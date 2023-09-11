 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Amber Heard absent from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser trailer

The first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released on Sunday.

In the trailer, Jason Momoa makes his return as the Justice League superhero, Arthur Curry, King of Atlantis, teaming up with Patrick Wilson's Ocean Master.

Warner Brothers Discovery is set to release a full-length trailer in just four days' time.

Amber Heard also reprises her role as Mera, princess of Xebel and Arthur's love interest in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but is absent from the teaser trailer.

Meanwhile, the summary for the sequel to the 2018 orginal reads: “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

