Lady Gaga recalls witnessing 9/11 tragedy from high school rooftop

Lady Gaga opened up about the tragic experience that she went through after September 11, 2001, also known as the 9/11 horrific terror attacks on the World Trade Center.



Lady Gaga revealed that she witnessed the tragic event from the rooftop of her high school, as she was only 15 years old at the time.

The 9/11 attacks were carried out by Al-Qaeda terrorists who flew two hijacked planes into the Twin Towers of New York. The world saw the World Trade Center dashing down to the ground, and almost 2,977 people died due to these attacks.

The songstress described her experience, saying, "We were unable to believe the scary unfolding of events."

According to the Mirror, the Bad Romance hitmaker appeared on MTV and detailed her experience, saying, "Unable to believe the news on TV, we all went to the rooftop, and one tower had already fallen, and we all saw the other fall in front of our eyes."

She explained that her mother worked right across the street from New York's World Trade Center, and she was filled with anxiety and distress because of being unable to contact her mother.

Lady Gaga marked the anniversary of the tragic event by remembering and honouring the victims of the 9/11 tragedy.

She said, "It's a moment to honour New York. It's a moment to come together and realise that New York really is forever changed and will always now be a family."