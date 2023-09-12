 
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo's fans guess the inspiration behind her track 'Lacy'

Olivia Rodrigo recently released her highly anticipated album Guts, and her fans have been trying to decode the tracks and inspiration behind those tracks.

The fourth song on Rodrigo's sophomore record, Lacy, has also initiated a debate about its inspiration, as the song talks about someone who intimidates the singer, and she describes her as a "sweet, sexy angel."

Olivia Rodrigo - lacy (Official Lyric Video)

According to Page Six, fans have put forward their theories about the track. Rodrigo has also provided hints in her song, and one of the prominent theories is that the track is about her friend Gracie Adams.

The hitmaker reveals in Lacy that her angel wears ribbons in her hair and has one thing that the songstress wants.

Fans have speculated that it is about Gracie Adams, as she wears ribbons in her hair, and the one thing that the singer wants is friendship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

One of the fans posted another theory about the song on TikTok, claiming that the song is about Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina was described as a "sweet angel" by Swift before announcing that she'd be joining the international leg of Swift's "Eras Tour".

A third fan posted his own theory, saying, "I’m with Madison Beer on this, it makes perfect sense.”

Another chimed in, “I feel like it’s all three of them.”

