Meadow Walker pays tribute to ‘guardian angel’ late dad Paul Walker on his 50th birthday

Meadow Walker writes emotional tribute to Paul Walker, calls him the most kind and humble

Meadow Walker, 24, expressed her heartfelt remembrance of her father Paul Walker on his hypothetical 50th birthday.

Sharing a poignant black and white photograph capturing a cherished father-daughter moment, she shared her emotions in a touching tribute on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my guardian angel,” the model and actress began. “Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet.”

“I love you and miss you every day," she concluded her post.

Meadow's post comes after she honored her father earlier this year by appearing in the latest Fast and Furious movie. She also opened up about her cameo appearance in Fast X on Instagram.

Earlier this year, the actress honored her father with a cameo appearance in the latest Fast and Furious movie. She took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes image from the set, and wrote: “A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors.”

"Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

She concluded the post, “I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much.”