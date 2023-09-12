 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meadow Walker pays tribute to ‘guardian angel’ late dad Paul Walker on his 50th birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Meadow Walker writes emotional tribute to Paul Walker, calls him the most kind and humble
Meadow Walker writes emotional tribute to Paul Walker, calls him the most kind and humble

Meadow Walker, 24, expressed her heartfelt remembrance of her father Paul Walker on his hypothetical 50th birthday.

Sharing a poignant black and white photograph capturing a cherished father-daughter moment, she shared her emotions in a touching tribute on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my guardian angel,” the model and actress began. “Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet.”

“I love you and miss you every day," she concluded her post.

Meadow's post comes after she honored her father earlier this year by appearing in the latest Fast and Furious movie. She also opened up about her cameo appearance in Fast X on Instagram.

Earlier this year, the actress honored her father with a cameo appearance in the latest Fast and Furious movie. She took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes image from the set, and wrote: “A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors.”

"Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

She concluded the post, “I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much.”

More From Entertainment:

Kelsea Ballerini set to perform at Knoxville in an ‘ode’ to her ‘hometown’

Kelsea Ballerini set to perform at Knoxville in an ‘ode’ to her ‘hometown’
Jamie Lynn Spears spills the beans on her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner

Jamie Lynn Spears spills the beans on her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry show to mark ‘big return’

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry show to mark ‘big return’
Prince Harry draws comparison to Pope, Luis Rubiales over rugby kiss

Prince Harry draws comparison to Pope, Luis Rubiales over rugby kiss

Elon Musk brother ‘hated’ Amber Heard, calls her ‘mean, toxic’

Elon Musk brother ‘hated’ Amber Heard, calls her ‘mean, toxic’
Meghan Markle shows ‘signs of anxiety’ ahead of Prince Harry reunion at Invictus Games video

Meghan Markle shows ‘signs of anxiety’ ahead of Prince Harry reunion at Invictus Games
Prince William and Kate's rugby podcast gets over 1.5 million views video

Prince William and Kate's rugby podcast gets over 1.5 million views

Kate Middleton sustains ‘small’ injury

Kate Middleton sustains ‘small’ injury
Prince Harry accused of shunning prisoner of war as he attends Invictus Games

Prince Harry accused of shunning prisoner of war as he attends Invictus Games

Kim Kardashian would ‘ditch’ Odell Beckham Jr for ex Pete Davidson video

Kim Kardashian would ‘ditch’ Odell Beckham Jr for ex Pete Davidson
Ethan Hawke dishes on bus ride to TIFF: ‘Nobody cares about anybody else on the bus’

Ethan Hawke dishes on bus ride to TIFF: ‘Nobody cares about anybody else on the bus’
Prince Harry exudes ‘tense’ vibes while waiting for Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

Prince Harry exudes ‘tense’ vibes while waiting for Meghan Markle at Invictus Games