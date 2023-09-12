 
sports
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
India vs SL: Sri Lanka's Wellalage garners praise for impressive 5-wicket haul

Sri Lanka´s Dunith Wellalage (left) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India´s captain Rohit Sharma (R) during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 12, 2023. — AFP
Sri Lanka's 20-year-old "young gun" Dunith Wellalage has garnered praise from cricket experts and fans alike for his impressive five-wicket haul against India in their second Super 4 stage match in Asia Cup 2023 being played today (Tuesday).

Brought into the team as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, the young spinner managed to make his mark by taking out India's top order and bagging key wickets of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

Wellage achieved the impressive feat while only conceding 40 runs.

The impressive performance has garnered praise from experts, former cricketers and fans alike.

"Wellalage has been excellent," said prominent Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle on his official X — formerly known as Twitter — account.

Meanwhile, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said: "That ball from Wellalage to Gill is a dream ball for any spinner."

"Just see what Dunith Wellalage," said former Pakistan women's team captain Urooj Mumtaz.

Whereas another user called Dunith Wellalage as the future of Srilanka [cricket].

"What a bowling by Sri Lanka - Wellalage the hero", another used said.

Another user Shaharyar said, "That’s how a spinner should bowl...Well Done Wellalage."

It is to be noted that India in their second Super 4 stage match on Tuesday was limited to 213 runs after Sri Lankan bowlers in an impressive display of bowling successfully managed to reign in the strong batting lineup in 49 overs.

Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. Despite the Indian captain scoring a 50, the Men in Blue didn't have a stable start after the Sri Lankan "young gun" Dunith Wellalage managed to pick up back-to-back wickets.

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma with his 53 runs inning, came out as the highest scorer in the match. Three of the Indian batsmen didn't even manage to get to the double figures.

Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka, Wellage bagged a "five–for" while conceding only 40 runs. Charith Asalanka and Maheesh Theekshana took four and one wicket, respectively.

The Indian side was bowled out in 49.1 overs, giving Sri Lanka a target of 214 runs in 50 overs.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wc), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wc), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.


