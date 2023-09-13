Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working hard to shed ‘toxic’ brand image

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have managed to create what many PR experts call a ‘toxic’ brand image in the last year, but one expert believes the couple is now intent on recovering a positive image with their latest solo outings.

While Prince Harry jetted to the UK last week sans his wife, Meghan was spotted at a Taylor Swift concert without him. She was also seen out enjoying burgers with a friend, with Harry nowhere to be seen.

These outings could be a part of a strategic masterplan from the Sussexes, as per PR and crisis management expert Ed Coram James, who told Mirror UK: “Once a brand has become as toxic as Harry and Meghan's, it is a long and difficult path to recovery.”

“By separating out their joint brand, and trying to forge ahead with two distinct and different brand identities, the Sussexes' are hoping to short-circuit this process.”

James continued: “The idea is that, by resetting the brand, they release some of the toxicity. Although it is unlikely to represent the full antidote to their current reputational aliment, it is definitely a good idea and a step in the right direction.”

The expert went on to explain how Prince Harry and Meghan’s brand has become so toxic that the “only solution is to try to dismantle it altogether.”

James then suggested how the best way for Harry and Meghan to rehabilitate their image would be to go back to their roots, and this is what they seem to be doing.

“The type of project that they've decided to focus on as individuals is spot on,” James explained, adding, “Harry was at the height of his popularity when he was dedicated to causes that he was passionate about. The Invictus Games is a great example of this.”

“If Harry is to rehabilitate his image, it starts and stops with him going back to focusing on the popular causes that he has genuine expertise in, reminding the public that he’s still the lovable and passionate rogue that they fell in love with in the first place, and moving away from Hollywood type filmmaking that he doesn't have much knowledge in…”

For Meghan, James said: “Meghan would do well to return to acting. She is talented, hardworking, and now is such a huge household name that she would be an asset to any TV show, theatre production or movie that she decided to put her name to. Her efforts at production have been less successful.”