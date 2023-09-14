 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit

Experts have just called out Prince Harry for choosing to leave a land with ‘boundaries and hesitations’ towards celebrities and royals, in exchange for California sunshine and paparazzi.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and sentiments.

She broke it all down in a piece for News.com.au.

A converastion arose once Ms Elser started comparing Prince Harry’s media coverage to the heir of England’s throne.

She began by saying, “The fact that the heir to the throne decided to let his hair (singular) down with a spot of hip-wriggling and cocktail-drinking is only known because the Daily Mail managed to get their hands on four nearly identical shots of the 41-year-old standing and holding a drink. El scandalo!”

“Likewise the recent outing of Willy’s partner in 40-something party mode Kate, the Princess of Wales when she attended her first music festival, the suitably upper crust 24-hour music festival at Houghton Hall in August.”

“Despite the princess having to make her way through a crowd of 10,000 posh sorts with glowsticks, only a single solitary person took a photo of her and then banged it up on social media.”

When compared to this, “what the deluge of Sussexes-at-Beyonce TikToks and social media videos demonstrate is the fundamental difference in the public’s thinking and attitudes in the US versus the UK.”

As well as the reality of “what boundaries, what hesitations, what natural inclinations” exist differently in the UK because it’s “unlikely to be found Stateside.”

