Nick, Kevin Jonas forced Joe Jonas to end marriage with Sophie Turner?

Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas reportedly “push” their brother Joe Jonas to end his marriage with wife Sophie Turner.



According to report published by In Touch Weekly, Joe and the Game of Thrones star were suffering in their marriage after the birth of their second baby in 2022.

However, the insider said that Turner wanted some time as she asked Joe for a “second chance” before the Jonas Brother began their The Tour.

But the Go It Alone singer did not give her time and announced their separation allegedly on the advice of his brother Nick and Kevin.

“Since welcoming their second child [in 2022], they’ve struggled with the demands of parenthood and their careers and balancing all of that with their personal goals,” the insider said.

“Joe and Sophie hoped they’d find their footing and resolve the issues, but it became too much,” added the insider. “The truth is they’ve been living separate lives for months.”

Hence, Joe decided “to rip off the Band-Aid” instead after a push from siblings Nick and Kevin, the source made the shocking revelation.

“Everyone could see Joe was unhappy and distracted,” explained the insider. “So his brothers sat Joe down to talk about it in a mid-tour intervention.”