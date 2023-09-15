Josh Duhamel responds to ex Fergie’s sweet comment on him becoming a dad again

Josh Duhamel and Fergie share a son Axl and remain on good terms

Josh Duhamel expressed his deep affection for his ex-wife Fergie following her heartfelt message to him and his current wife, Audra Mari, after they revealed their impending parenthood.

Duhamel, aged 49, and Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson and aged 48, exchanged vows in 2009 after a courtship lasting over four years and share a ten-year-old son named Axl. Their separation occurred in 2017, and their divorce was officially concluded in November 2019.

In 2018, the Dungeons and Dragons actor and Mari began daing and they married in 2022. They recently disclosed that they are expecting their first child together earlier this week.

Commenting on the post, Fergie wrote, “I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can’t wait to be a big brother,” with Duhamel reacting to her reaction on The Jess Cagle Show.

Cagle mentioned how refreshing it was to see, “exes who have kids being supportive of each other, acting like adults, which, oddly, I noticed it because you don't see that a lot.”

“Fergie is an amazing woman. She really is. And she’s taken Audra in, you know, and it could be much worse,” Duhamel admitted.

“That’s the thing, is you never know how these things are gonna go, but because she’s such a kindhearted person, she really, truly is,” he added.

“She only has love for Audra and is excited as well, I can’t believe how excited she is for us. You know, it’s a, like I said, it could be a lot worse, and I’ve seen it. I’ve lived it. And, uh, thankfully we have a really civil situation,” he said.

During an interview with ET on Wednesday, Duhamel shared that his son Axl has already chosen a name for his soon-to-arrive younger sibling.

“I’m very excited about it, I really am. And so is she, so is my son. We’re very lucky and all we can hope for is a healthy baby,” Josh said, adding Axl wants to name the baby, “Gary.”