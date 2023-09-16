Cardi B gushes over Megan Thee Stallion for teaming up with her for new track 'Bongos'

Cardi B expressed her appreciation for Megan Thee Stallion's decision to collaborate with her on their latest track, Bongos.

During a recent episode of the Spout podcast that aired on Friday, the I Like It rapper shared her feelings about Megan, 28, choosing to work with her on this song, which is Cardi's first single since Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August for shooting Megan three years ago.

Cardi, 30, conveyed her sentiments, stating, "I feel very special. I feel really, very like thank you for trusting me. I know what it feels like when you feel like everybody, like, turned your back. Don't ever think it's because you did something wrong. You didn't do anything wrong. People just love something to debate about.”

Cardi also opened up about her initial apprehension about releasing Bongos because it marked her return to the music scene after a significant hiatus.

She mentioned, "Especially this one because, you know, like I haven't dropped a single in a very long time and Megan hadn’t dropped a single in a very long time. So, it's just like I just want to make sure that, like, we drop like a powerful single, like a great single."

“And then on top of that, this is a very different sound that I don't feel like people are used to from me or from Megan. So, it's just like, I wonder how, like, people will receive it, and everything. I just feel like, you know, this is fun; this is good,” she continued.

Bongos, released last week, also marks the first collaboration between the two Grammy winners since their 2020 hit "WAP." Their previous collaboration made history as the first female rap duet to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding the top spot for four consecutive weeks.



Cardi further elaborated on her enthusiasm for championing and collaborating with other women in the hip-hop industry, emphasizing that it's not just about demonstrating love but also about connecting with and appreciating music from female artists.

The rapper also acknowledged the competitive nature of the industry, recognizing that individuals often need to look out for their own interests.

While Cardi hasn't released a full-length album since her debut "Invasion of Privacy" in 2018, "Bongos" is the latest addition to her repertoire of singles, following releases such as "Hot S---" in 2022 and "Up" in 2021.