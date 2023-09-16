 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Hollywood writers’ strike proved lethal for Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness marriage

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Hugh Jackman and his now-estranged wife Deborra Lee Furness’ marriage was deeply affected by the COVID 19 and then the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

The Deadpool star and his wife shocked their fans with the divorce announcement after 27-year marriage, however, insider claim their separation happened “a while ago.”

Sharing insight into their already broken marriage, an insider told Daily Mail, “They are forever linked, forever together with the children they have.”

“But after the past few years, the love they had for each other turned more into a friendship which got broken during COVID, as the lockdown didn't help their marriage at all and really put a strain on their relationship.

The insider continued: “They worked on it and couldn't get it back. The strikes haven't helped one bit, it got them in the same predicament as COVID did, to where they were just kicking the tires, and Hugh found it all to not have the same magic as they once had.”

“Deb had similar concerns and thoughts and separating is the best option,” the source revealed, adding that the Australian exes will “never talk negatively about each other.”

According to the publication, a representative for Jackman has that his marriage with Furness suffered during COVID and then during the Hollywood writers’ strike.

After spending three decades together, the former lovers, who are parents to two adopted kids, revealed they are parting ways, saying their journey is “shifting.”

