Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's husbands, Offset and Kenneth Petty, gets involved in heated altercation

Cardi B's husband, Offset, has recently been seen taking a swipe at Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty. A video circulating on social media shows Petty present outside of what appears to be Offset's hotel and making fiery remarks against the latter.

Nicki's husband can be heard saying, "Plan that vacation; you're going to be planning your funeral, p***y!"

According to Radar Online, Petty added that they were there to talk, asking Offset to come out and talk, adding, "But you know we ain't talking, though. I don't know who y'all think you're playing with."

The reason behind the heated exchange has not been learned, but at one point in the video, Petty hinted that Offset messaged him first, saying, "Come on, man, n**** DM cuckoo."

The video has set social media abuzz, with fans questioning the reason behind the altercation and the tensions between celebrity couples.

Nicki and Cardi B have not been on good terms either, as it has been reported that there was a physical altercation between the high-profile ladies the last time they appeared to be in a building together.

On September 16, Offset took to Instagram Stories and posted a video making hateful remarks against Petty, calling him and his friend "broke."

He said, "These n****s broke. We're hopping off jets, b***h. These n****s are standing outside."