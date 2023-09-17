 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt birthday tribute to 'Greatest Joy' of her life

Priyanka Chopra is brimming with affection for her husband on Nick Jonas' birthday.

Over the weekend, Jonas celebrated his 31st birthday, and his 41-year-old wife took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with a heartfelt tribute. Chopra shared a collection of photos that captured the essence of their relationship. 

These included an affectionate selfie where she planted a loving kiss on her husband's cheek, a solo snapshot of Jonas engrossed in a game of golf, and another of herself striking a pose with a golf cart. She also shared a rare and endearing photograph of the singer with their 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

In her Instagram post, Chopra expressed, "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby." The location tag on the post humorously read "Heaven :)," reflecting the immense happiness she shares with her beau of five years.

Notably, the actress also featured the post on her Instagram Story, where she added, "Omaha, see you tonight! #thetour #happybirthdaynick."

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers had a scheduled performance on Saturday night at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, as part of their nationwide tour, "Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour."

Since the beginning of the tour in August, which features Jonas and his brothers, Chopra has been a pillar of support for her husband, whom she married in 2018. Their enduring love and devotion continue to shine brightly.

